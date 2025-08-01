What is Fennec (FNNC)

Fennec is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency that allows users to send funds and store wealth online without any third party. Fennec is one of many cryptocurrencies, but it is our belief that it will become a respectable store of value coin within several years - building on transparancy and engaging with the community to adopt to an evaloving industry. Fennec is a fork of Bitcoin, it functions very similarly, besides the fact that block time is 2.5 minutes (4x faster than Bitcoin) and uses the YescryptR16 algorithm (CPU and GPU only).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fennec (FNNC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Fennec (FNNC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fennec (FNNC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FNNC token's extensive tokenomics now!