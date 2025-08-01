What is FERG (FERG)

a tiny frog in the wild world named ferg, this is the frog just like pepe, we're a culture, we are the memecoin made for people. pepe trading at 10b cap and community believe in this frog can do as pepe did. the frog is just too cute to handle

Understanding the tokenomics of FERG (FERG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FERG token's extensive tokenomics now!