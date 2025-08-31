What is Ferretcoin (FEC)

Ferret Coin ($FEC) traces its roots back to one of the earliest animal-themed memecoin ideas proposed on GitHub in 2013, making it a true pioneer of the meme economy. Revived by the community, Ferret Coin honors its playful beginnings while embracing modern crypto culture, blending nostalgia with innovation. With a strong meme identity and loyal supporters, it seeks to continue the original spirit of internet fun and decentralized creativity.

Ferretcoin (FEC) Resource Official Website

Ferretcoin Price Prediction (USD)

FEC to Local Currencies

Ferretcoin (FEC) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ferretcoin (FEC) How much is Ferretcoin (FEC) worth today? The live FEC price in USD is 0.00004459 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FEC to USD price? $ 0.00004459 . Check out The current price of FEC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Ferretcoin? The market cap for FEC is $ 44.59K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FEC? The circulating supply of FEC is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FEC? FEC achieved an ATH price of 0.00006668 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FEC? FEC saw an ATL price of 0.00003704 USD . What is the trading volume of FEC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FEC is -- USD . Will FEC go higher this year? FEC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FEC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Ferretcoin (FEC) Important Industry Updates