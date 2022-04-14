Ferro (FER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ferro (FER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ferro (FER) Information Built on the Cronos blockchain, Ferro Protocol is a StableSwap AMM protocol that allows users to exchange with low slippage and minimum fee and farm tokens by creating more efficient pools consisting of highly correlated assets, as well as allowing better composability between protocols in the Cronos ecosystem. Ferro Protocol offers two main features: Ferro Swap Users can exchange one token with another with customisable slippage as long as both tokens are available in any of the pools within the protocol. Liquidity Pools Users can become liquidity providers and earn incentives by staking their LP tokens into the liquidity farm. You will be rewarded with our native tokens $FER together with the opportunity to lock your tokens with different maturity options to boost your returns and share revenue from the protocol swap fees. Official Website: https://ferroprotocol.com/ Buy FER Now!

Ferro (FER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ferro (FER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.53M $ 1.53M $ 1.53M Total Supply: $ 5.10B $ 5.10B $ 5.10B Circulating Supply: $ 1.63B $ 1.63B $ 1.63B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.79M $ 4.79M $ 4.79M All-Time High: $ 0.126073 $ 0.126073 $ 0.126073 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00093626 $ 0.00093626 $ 0.00093626 Learn more about Ferro (FER) price

Ferro (FER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ferro (FER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FER's tokenomics, explore FER token's live price!

