Few Wrapped Duo USD Price (FWDUSD)
Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD) is currently trading at 0.956095 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FWDUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FWDUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FWDUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Few Wrapped Duo USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Few Wrapped Duo USD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Few Wrapped Duo USD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Few Wrapped Duo USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Few Wrapped Duo USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FWDUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FWDUSD to VND
₫25,159.639925
|1 FWDUSD to AUD
A$1.4723863
|1 FWDUSD to GBP
￡0.71707125
|1 FWDUSD to EUR
€0.81268075
|1 FWDUSD to USD
$0.956095
|1 FWDUSD to MYR
RM4.0347209
|1 FWDUSD to TRY
₺38.8748227
|1 FWDUSD to JPY
¥140.545965
|1 FWDUSD to ARS
ARS$1,274.79014635
|1 FWDUSD to RUB
₽76.6979409
|1 FWDUSD to INR
₹83.93558005
|1 FWDUSD to IDR
Rp15,673.6860168
|1 FWDUSD to KRW
₩1,326.0655212
|1 FWDUSD to PHP
₱54.77468255
|1 FWDUSD to EGP
￡E.46.3514856
|1 FWDUSD to BRL
R$5.22983965
|1 FWDUSD to CAD
C$1.30985015
|1 FWDUSD to BDT
৳116.34720055
|1 FWDUSD to NGN
₦1,461.91705975
|1 FWDUSD to UAH
₴39.773552
|1 FWDUSD to VES
Bs120.46797
|1 FWDUSD to CLP
$927.41215
|1 FWDUSD to PKR
Rs271.4544924
|1 FWDUSD to KZT
₸513.7480873
|1 FWDUSD to THB
฿30.92967325
|1 FWDUSD to TWD
NT$28.6063624
|1 FWDUSD to AED
د.إ3.50886865
|1 FWDUSD to CHF
Fr0.764876
|1 FWDUSD to HKD
HK$7.4957848
|1 FWDUSD to MAD
.د.م8.67178165
|1 FWDUSD to MXN
$17.79292795
|1 FWDUSD to PLN
zł3.50886865
|1 FWDUSD to RON
лв4.1685742
|1 FWDUSD to SEK
kr9.20719485
|1 FWDUSD to BGN
лв1.6062396
|1 FWDUSD to HUF
Ft327.3095623
|1 FWDUSD to CZK
Kč20.1927264
|1 FWDUSD to KWD
د.ك0.291608975
|1 FWDUSD to ILS
₪3.27940585