Fiamma BTC Price (FIABTC)
Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) is currently trading at 114,255 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FIABTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
FIABTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was $ -798.3390959381.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fiamma BTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -798.3390959381
|-0.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fiamma BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-0.69%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fiamma is building the universal Bitcoin + stablecoin superapp and infra—powered by the most trustless tech stack including BitVM2. One-click access to earn, borrow, and pay with BTC and stablecoins—for everyone. Investors: oversubscribed $4.3M seed round led by Lightspeed Faction and L2IV, with strategic investment from Babylon, BoB, CoreDao. Testnet Data: Our BitVM Bridge testnet has integrated with Arbitrum, Monad, BNB Chain, ZKSync, Monad, Solana, and more. Currently we have 239k users, 5.5M transactions. Team: Founding members of the BitVM Alliance, ex-Binance Labs, ex-Citigroup, 7+ years of ZK experience.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
