Discover key insights into Fiamma BTC (FIABTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Fiamma BTC (FIABTC) Information

Fiamma is building the universal Bitcoin + stablecoin superapp and infra—powered by the most trustless tech stack including BitVM2. One-click access to earn, borrow, and pay with BTC and stablecoins—for everyone.

Investors: oversubscribed $4.3M seed round led by Lightspeed Faction and L2IV, with strategic investment from Babylon, BoB, CoreDao.

Testnet Data: Our BitVM Bridge testnet has integrated with Arbitrum, Monad, BNB Chain, ZKSync, Monad, Solana, and more. Currently we have 239k users, 5.5M transactions.

Team: Founding members of the BitVM Alliance, ex-Binance Labs, ex-Citigroup, 7+ years of ZK experience.