Discover key insights into Fiat24 USD (USD24), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Fiat24 USD (USD24) Information

Fiat24 is a Swiss payment platform offering cash accounts. The product Fiat24 is owned and maintained by SR Saphirstein AG in Zurich, Switzerland. SR Saphirstein AG holds a Fintech license by the Swiss Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

Fiat24 tokenises the clients deposits which are owned and controlled by the clients. Therefore, Fiat24 issues ERC20 tokens USD24, EUR24, CHF24 and GBP24 for the clients deposits.

The tokens are used for P2P as well as merchant payments.