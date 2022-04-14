Fiat24 USD (USD24) Tokenomics
Fiat24 is a Swiss payment platform offering cash accounts. The product Fiat24 is owned and maintained by SR Saphirstein AG in Zurich, Switzerland. SR Saphirstein AG holds a Fintech license by the Swiss Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).
Fiat24 tokenises the clients
deposits which are owned and controlled by the clients. Therefore, Fiat24 issues ERC20 tokens USD24, EUR24, CHF24 and GBP24 for the clients deposits.
The tokens are used for P2P as well as merchant payments.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fiat24 USD (USD24), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Fiat24 USD (USD24) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USD24 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USD24 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
