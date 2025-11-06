Fight to MAGA (FIGHT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low, $ 0 24H High
All Time High $ 0.082511
Lowest Price $ 0
Price Change (1H) -0.37%
Price Change (1D) +0.22%
Price Change (7D) -20.50%

Fight to MAGA (FIGHT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FIGHT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FIGHT's all-time high price is $ 0.082511, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FIGHT has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, +0.22% over 24 hours, and -20.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fight to MAGA (FIGHT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Fight to MAGA is $ 316.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIGHT is 984.91M, with a total supply of 984908562.7901447. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 316.58K.