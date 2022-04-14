Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Information This project is building the foundational protocol layer for institutional debt markets on blockchain. Powered by Provenance Blockchain, Figure Connect and Figure Markets are transforming the way loan assets are originated, traded, and settled. Figure Connect functions as a primary market for credit—standardizing and tokenizing debt assets such as HELOCs and private credit into composable on-chain formats. Figure Markets acts as a secondary trading venue, enabling 24/7 settlement of these digital loan assets through decentralized custody, with support for both crypto and fiat on/off ramps. Together, they offer an integrated protocol for real-world asset finance, with deep roots in the lending ecosystem.

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 12.14B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.09B All-Time High: $ 0.996373 All-Time Low: $ 0.99624 Current Price: $ 0.996249

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIGR_HELOC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIGR_HELOC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

FIGR_HELOC Price Prediction Want to know where FIGR_HELOC might be heading? Our FIGR_HELOC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

