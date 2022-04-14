FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS) Information Financial Transactions System is a proof of stake Block Chain Platform. It Combines Leading-Edge Technologies to Provide Unparalleled Security and Stability to Decentralized Applications, Systems and Societies. Official Website: https://fts.in.net/ Whitepaper: https://financial-trsansaction-system.gitbook.io/roadmap-fts/ Buy FTS Now!

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 36.94M $ 36.94M $ 36.94M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 121.89K $ 121.89K $ 121.89K All-Time High: $ 10.88 $ 10.88 $ 10.88 All-Time Low: $ 0.00111099 $ 0.00111099 $ 0.00111099 Current Price: $ 0.00330002 $ 0.00330002 $ 0.00330002 Learn more about FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS) price

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FINANCIAL TRANSACTION SYSTEM (FTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FTS's tokenomics, explore FTS token's live price!

FTS Price Prediction Want to know where FTS might be heading? Our FTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FTS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!