Finanx AI Price (FNXAI)
Finanx AI (FNXAI) is currently trading at 0.38259 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FNXAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FNXAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FNXAI price information.
During today, the price change of Finanx AI to USD was $ -0.0120713456322915.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Finanx AI to USD was $ -0.1972281674.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Finanx AI to USD was $ -0.2269157741.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Finanx AI to USD was $ -1.232935495711606.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0120713456322915
|-3.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1972281674
|-51.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2269157741
|-59.31%
|90 Days
|$ -1.232935495711606
|-76.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Finanx AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
-3.05%
-24.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Finanx AI is an innovative investment platform that leverages advanced AI technology to execute automated trading, generating consistent profits. The platform operates using a proprietary AI algorithm, which has undergone extensive testing to ensure optimal performance. Investors participate by acquiring FNXAI tokens, which are designed to increase in value as profits from AI trading are used to buy back and burn tokens. This creates a unique investment opportunity where the token’s value grows over time, offering investors passive gains through AI-powered trading without needing active involvement.
Understanding the tokenomics of Finanx AI (FNXAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FNXAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 FNXAI to VND
₫10,067.85585
|1 FNXAI to AUD
A$0.5891886
|1 FNXAI to GBP
￡0.2869425
|1 FNXAI to EUR
€0.3252015
|1 FNXAI to USD
$0.38259
|1 FNXAI to MYR
RM1.6145298
|1 FNXAI to TRY
₺15.5561094
|1 FNXAI to JPY
¥56.24073
|1 FNXAI to ARS
ARS$510.1187247
|1 FNXAI to RUB
₽30.6913698
|1 FNXAI to INR
₹33.5875761
|1 FNXAI to IDR
Rp6,271.9662096
|1 FNXAI to KRW
₩530.6370264
|1 FNXAI to PHP
₱21.9185811
|1 FNXAI to EGP
￡E.18.5479632
|1 FNXAI to BRL
R$2.0927673
|1 FNXAI to CAD
C$0.5241483
|1 FNXAI to BDT
৳46.5573771
|1 FNXAI to NGN
₦584.9992395
|1 FNXAI to UAH
₴15.915744
|1 FNXAI to VES
Bs48.20634
|1 FNXAI to CLP
$371.1123
|1 FNXAI to PKR
Rs108.6249528
|1 FNXAI to KZT
₸205.5809106
|1 FNXAI to THB
฿12.3767865
|1 FNXAI to TWD
NT$11.4470928
|1 FNXAI to AED
د.إ1.4041053
|1 FNXAI to CHF
Fr0.306072
|1 FNXAI to HKD
HK$2.9995056
|1 FNXAI to MAD
.د.م3.4700913
|1 FNXAI to MXN
$7.1199999
|1 FNXAI to PLN
zł1.4041053
|1 FNXAI to RON
лв1.6680924
|1 FNXAI to SEK
kr3.6843417
|1 FNXAI to BGN
лв0.6427512
|1 FNXAI to HUF
Ft130.9758606
|1 FNXAI to CZK
Kč8.0803008
|1 FNXAI to KWD
د.ك0.11668995
|1 FNXAI to ILS
₪1.3122837