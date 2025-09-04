What is Finger Monkey (FM)

Finger Monkey ($FM) is a meme-inspired token built on PulseChain, born from a viral Richard Heart post. While rooted in meme culture, the project goes beyond humor by powering the Finger Monkey ecosystem, which includes MonkBot, a PulseChain-optimized trading sniper bot that provides fast, customizable, and community-driven trading tools. The project blends meme energy + real utility through community contests, token burns, liquidity integrations, and future multi-chain expansion. $FM aims to unite PulseChain traders around a shared culture while offering tools and rewards that make DeFi both fun and functional.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Finger Monkey (FM) How much is Finger Monkey (FM) worth today? The live FM price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FM to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of FM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Finger Monkey? The market cap for FM is $ 80.52K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FM? The circulating supply of FM is 960.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FM? FM achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FM? FM saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of FM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FM is -- USD . Will FM go higher this year? FM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

