Finger Monkey (FM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Finger Monkey (FM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Finger Monkey (FM) Information Finger Monkey ($FM) is a meme-inspired token built on PulseChain, born from a viral Richard Heart post. While rooted in meme culture, the project goes beyond humor by powering the Finger Monkey ecosystem, which includes MonkBot, a PulseChain-optimized trading sniper bot that provides fast, customizable, and community-driven trading tools. The project blends meme energy + real utility through community contests, token burns, liquidity integrations, and future multi-chain expansion. $FM aims to unite PulseChain traders around a shared culture while offering tools and rewards that make DeFi both fun and functional. Official Website: https://fingermonkeypls.com/ Buy FM Now!

Finger Monkey (FM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Finger Monkey (FM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 82.14K $ 82.14K $ 82.14K Total Supply: $ 988.99M $ 988.99M $ 988.99M Circulating Supply: $ 960.00M $ 960.00M $ 960.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84.62K $ 84.62K $ 84.62K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Finger Monkey (FM) price

Finger Monkey (FM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Finger Monkey (FM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FM's tokenomics, explore FM token's live price!

FM Price Prediction Want to know where FM might be heading? Our FM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!