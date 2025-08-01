What is Finminity (FMT)

An innovative Polkadot driven cross-chain investor services platform that is flexible, rewarding, transparent and secured Making Fund Raising easy for Startups with comprehensive investor engagement through DeFi driven ETH and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform with inbuilt safety protocols of Value Locks, DAO and Milestone based fund release. Crowdfunding and DeFi based Investment services are made for each other. With Finminity (FMT) Token driven ecosystem, our platform helps you raise funding in a decentralized manner from community of investors. It is enabled by a DeFi Token Engine which creates ERC 20 or ERC 1404 token based on Company Needs. It also has a decentralized Investor Services Platform with inbuilt staking rewards powered by Finminity DAO for permissioned community and investor voting for resolutions and other statutory obligations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Finminity (FMT) Resource Official Website

Finminity (FMT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Finminity (FMT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FMT token's extensive tokenomics now!