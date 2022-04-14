Finminity (FMT) Information

An innovative Polkadot driven cross-chain investor services platform that is flexible, rewarding, transparent and secured Making Fund Raising easy for Startups with comprehensive investor engagement through DeFi driven ETH and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) platform with inbuilt safety protocols of Value Locks, DAO and Milestone based fund release.

Crowdfunding and DeFi based Investment services are made for each other. With Finminity (FMT) Token driven ecosystem, our platform helps you raise funding in a decentralized manner from community of investors. It is enabled by a DeFi Token Engine which creates ERC 20 or ERC 1404 token based on Company Needs. It also has a decentralized Investor Services Platform with inbuilt staking rewards powered by Finminity DAO for permissioned community and investor voting for resolutions and other statutory obligations.