Finna is an AI-powered food analyzer designed to help you understand what’s really in your meal. Simply snap a photo, and within seconds, Finna will break down the nutrition facts, offer personalized health insights, and highlight any potential dietary risks. Whether you're tracking calories, managing a health condition, or just aiming to eat better, Finna gives you the clarity you need to make smarter food choices. No more guesswork or misleading labels — just fast, accurate, and actionable analysis powered by AI. Finna is perfect for health-conscious individuals, busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to take control of their diet and live a healthier lifestyle with ease.
Understanding the tokenomics of Finna AI (FINNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FINNA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FINNA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
