FintruX Price (FTX)
FintruX (FTX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 58.87K USD. FTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of FintruX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FintruX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FintruX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FintruX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FintruX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-11.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Getting an unsecured loan can be easy, fast, and affordable with FintruX’s ecosystem of rated agencies, decentralized technology and revolutionary credit enhancements. Cost reduction is one of the most important motivations in securitization. It is often done via credit enhancement. We can apply the same principles to reduce the interest rate required by unsecured loans, making it attractive to both borrowers and lenders. Our goal at FintruX Network is to disrupt the way unsecured loans are being originated and administered.
