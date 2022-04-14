Fiona (FIONA) Tokenomics

Fiona (FIONA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Fiona (FIONA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Fiona (FIONA) Information

Fiona's journey to stardom began under challenging circumstances. Born six weeks prematurely, she faced significant health challenges that were closely followed by millions worldwide. The Cincinnati Zoo's documentation of her struggle and eventual recovery turned her into a viral sensation, with Fiona becoming a symbol of perseverance and an ambassador for her species

The success of Moo Deng, a memecoin inspired by a baby pygmy hippo from Thailand, provides a compelling case study for $FIONA's potential on the Ethereum blockchain. Moo Deng gained significant attention when Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold 10 billion Moo Deng tokens for a charitable cause, leading to a surge in the coin's price

Official Website:
https://fionaerc.org/

Fiona (FIONA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fiona (FIONA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 34.61K
$ 34.61K$ 34.61K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 34.61K
$ 34.61K$ 34.61K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Fiona (FIONA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Fiona (FIONA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FIONA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FIONA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FIONA's tokenomics, explore FIONA token's live price!

FIONA Price Prediction

Want to know where FIONA might be heading? Our FIONA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.