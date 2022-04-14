Fire (FIRE) Information

Gather resources, raid your friends and stoke the fire to grow your population. A mobile game built on base. Our hope is that you have fun interactions and make new friends!

Stoke Fire is a game first. We're trying to make a really fun experience for players. You have to compete with the other villages by getting resources and adding villagers. It is a strategy game but also a fun social game. We are inspired by games like Fren Pet, Age of Empires 2, and Clash of Clans.