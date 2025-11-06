Firepool (FIRE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.06833 $ 0.06833 $ 0.06833 24H Low $ 0.110975 $ 0.110975 $ 0.110975 24H High 24H Low $ 0.06833$ 0.06833 $ 0.06833 24H High $ 0.110975$ 0.110975 $ 0.110975 All Time High $ 0.136031$ 0.136031 $ 0.136031 Lowest Price $ 0.066362$ 0.066362 $ 0.066362 Price Change (1H) +5.39% Price Change (1D) -4.60% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Firepool (FIRE) real-time price is $0.100128. Over the past 24 hours, FIRE traded between a low of $ 0.06833 and a high of $ 0.110975, showing active market volatility. FIRE's all-time high price is $ 0.136031, while its all-time low price is $ 0.066362.

In terms of short-term performance, FIRE has changed by +5.39% over the past hour, -4.60% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Firepool (FIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.54M$ 100.54M $ 100.54M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.54M$ 100.54M $ 100.54M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Firepool is $ 100.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FIRE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.54M.