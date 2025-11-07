Firepool (FIRE) Tokenomics
Firepool (FIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Firepool (FIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Firepool (FIRE) Information
Fire Launchpad Bonding Curve Launches: Uses a bonding curve model to ensure fair and transparent token launches. Mining Reserves: New projects allocate a portion of their tokens for mining pools to encourage participation and long-term support. Fair Minting: A decentralized minting mechanism that eliminates presales and whitelists, putting all users on equal footing. About Firepool Firepool is an integrated meme token launchpad and mining platform, where users can stake $FIRE tokens to earn rewards while participating in bonding curve-based launches of promising meme projects.
With its Fire Pool Mining and Launchpad-as-a-Service (LaaS) features, Firepool supports curated meme token launches, empowering communities with fair and engaging distribution models while rewarding long-term participants.
Firepool (FIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Firepool (FIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FIRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FIRE's tokenomics, explore FIRE token's live price!
FIRE Price Prediction
Want to know where FIRE might be heading? Our FIRE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for