What is FireStarter (FLAME)

FireStarter is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (or IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network that incubates and launches GameFi, Social Token, NFT and DeFi projects by way of the metaverse. FireStarter only incubates top tier projects, typically comprised of celebrity and engineering centric teams as our real world experience in media (Forbes, Nike, Supreme, Rolling Stones Magazine etc) as well as in crypto allows us to bridge the gap between the mainstream and crypto.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FireStarter (FLAME) Resource Official Website

FireStarter (FLAME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FireStarter (FLAME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLAME token's extensive tokenomics now!