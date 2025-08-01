Firmachain Price (FCT)
Firmachain (FCT) is currently trading at 0.03123594 USD with a market cap of $ 32.38M USD. FCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FCT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FCT price information.
During today, the price change of Firmachain to USD was $ -0.00560797508687654.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Firmachain to USD was $ +0.0031356885.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Firmachain to USD was $ +0.0009365971.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Firmachain to USD was $ -0.002055350304766824.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00560797508687654
|-15.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0031356885
|+10.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009365971
|+3.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002055350304766824
|-6.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Firmachain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.56%
-15.22%
+3.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Unlocking new limits of electronic contracts with blockchain technology, FirmaChain seeks to resolve all the social and legal issues (contracts, notarial, etc.) with written contracts through the use of electronic contracts based on FirmaChain’s data blockchain.
