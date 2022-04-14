First bitcoin kid (TPU) Tokenomics
This kid posted a YouTube video about Bitcoin in 2011 when he was 12yrs old and BTC price was only $8.00!!!
For the past 13yrs that video went unnoticed...
Now some solana degens unearthed this historic video and etched it into the blockchain as a memecoin...
The First Bitcoin Kid (TPU) project is an innovative initiative aimed at educating and empowering the younger generation about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and financial literacy. The project's name, "First Bitcoin Kid," symbolizes the idea of introducing children and teenagers to the world of digital assets and teaching them how to navigate this new financial landscape from an early age.
The core focus of the TPU (Tokenized Project Unit) model in this project is to provide a hands-on, interactive experience where participants can learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while also engaging with blockchain technologies in a meaningful way. The project typically incorporates elements like gamified learning, smart contracts, and tokenomics to create an immersive educational platform that makes the complex world of cryptocurrencies more approachable and accessible for young learners.
In addition to the educational aspect, First Bitcoin Kid (TPU) aims to introduce practical use cases for digital assets, allowing young users to earn, spend, and trade tokens in a controlled environment. This not only builds knowledge but also provides them with practical experience that could be valuable in a rapidly digitizing financial world. Through its innovative approach, the project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital economies, helping to cultivate a new generation of informed digital natives.
First bitcoin kid (TPU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for First bitcoin kid (TPU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
First bitcoin kid (TPU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of First bitcoin kid (TPU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TPU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TPU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.



Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.