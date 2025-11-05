ExchangeDEX+
The live First Ever Bitcoin Cat price today is 0.00000698 USD. Track real-time NEKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

More About NEKO

NEKO Price Info

What is NEKO

NEKO Tokenomics

NEKO Price Forecast

First Ever Bitcoin Cat Price (NEKO)

1 NEKO to USD Live Price:

This token data is sourced from third parties.
First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Live Price Chart
First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) real-time price is $0.00000698. Over the past 24 hours, NEKO traded between a low of $ 0.00000698 and a high of $ 0.00000726, showing active market volatility. NEKO's all-time high price is $ 0.00010079, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000698.

In terms of short-term performance, NEKO has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.55% over 24 hours, and -31.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Market Information

The current Market Cap of First Ever Bitcoin Cat is $ 6.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEKO is 998.66M, with a total supply of 998659430.430374. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.97K.

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ -0.0000041477.
In the past 60 days, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ -0.0000059224.
In the past 90 days, the price change of First Ever Bitcoin Cat to USD was $ -0.000038365987064134604.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.55%
30 Days$ -0.0000041477-59.42%
60 Days$ -0.0000059224-84.84%
90 Days$ -0.000038365987064134604-84.60%

What is First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO)

Before DOGE mooned, before PEPE pumped, the original crypto mascot was a based lucky cat blessing hodlers with epic gains! This legendary Maneki Neko was Bitcoin's first community meme & unofficial logo back in the BitcoinTalk days. We're not just another cat coin - we're reviving crypto's forgotten founder feline, the OG crypto art that was literally backed by BTC!

https://web.archive.org/web/20140501110511/https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1756.0

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

First Ever Bitcoin Cat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for First Ever Bitcoin Cat.

Check the First Ever Bitcoin Cat price prediction now!

NEKO to Local Currencies

First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEKO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO)

How much is First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) worth today?
The live NEKO price in USD is 0.00000698 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NEKO to USD price?
The current price of NEKO to USD is $ 0.00000698. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of First Ever Bitcoin Cat?
The market cap for NEKO is $ 6.97K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NEKO?
The circulating supply of NEKO is 998.66M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEKO?
NEKO achieved an ATH price of 0.00010079 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEKO?
NEKO saw an ATL price of 0.00000698 USD.
What is the trading volume of NEKO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEKO is -- USD.
Will NEKO go higher this year?
NEKO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NEKO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
First Ever Bitcoin Cat (NEKO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
11-04 03:53:00Industry Updates
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $14.8 million last week, with trading volume reaching $10 billion
11-03 17:18:56Industry Updates
Data: October DEX spot trading volume hits all-time high, CEX spot trading volume reaches highest level since January this year

$103,254.09
$103,254.09

