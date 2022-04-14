Discover key insights into First Meme (LOLCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

First Meme (LOLCAT) Information

The project is based on the first posted meme cat on bitcointalk from 26 December 2010.

User ShadowOfHarbringer shared this cat and described it as follows: "how could anybody refuse this soft fluffy little lolcat?"

We are a meme token and we are building a community following this narrative. Cats have been trending a lot lately, and have been used in many memes and contexts.