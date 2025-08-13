More About FIST

Fistbump Logo

Fistbump Price (FIST)

Unlisted

Fistbump (FIST) Live Price Chart

$0.720865
$0.720865$0.720865
-1.40%1D
mexc
USD

Price of Fistbump (FIST) Today

Fistbump (FIST) is currently trading at 0.720608 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FIST to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fistbump Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.53%
Fistbump 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FIST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIST price information.

Fistbump (FIST) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Fistbump to USD was $ -0.0112186267787569.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fistbump to USD was $ +0.4960317418.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fistbump to USD was $ +3.0870827984.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fistbump to USD was $ +0.6178903053020219.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0112186267787569-1.53%
30 Days$ +0.4960317418+68.84%
60 Days$ +3.0870827984+428.40%
90 Days$ +0.6178903053020219+601.54%

Fistbump (FIST) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Fistbump: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.680098
$ 0.680098$ 0.680098

$ 0.731826
$ 0.731826$ 0.731826

$ 5.0
$ 5.0$ 5.0

-0.60%

-1.53%

+12.09%

Fistbump (FIST) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Fistbump (FIST)

FIST is the governance token of FstSwap, a decentralized exchange protocol based on BSC Binance Smart Chain, with a total of 200 million tokens in full circulation

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fistbump (FIST) Resource

Official Website

Fistbump (FIST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fistbump (FIST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIST token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fistbump (FIST)

Disclaimer

