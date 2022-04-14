Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Tokenomics

Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Fitchin Universe (CHIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Information

FITCHIN Universe is a multi-layer ecosystem of competition, community engagement and tokenized entertainment bridging the gap between web2 gaming and web3. The ecosystem is powered by $CHIN, the gamer’s token.

Founded in 2022 by soccer legend Sergio "Kun" Aguero, FITCHIN quickly became the leading Spanish-speaking gaming platform. Partnering with Web2 and Web3 giants, esports teams like Leo Messi's KRÜ Esports, and creators like TheDonato it achieved an extended reach of 250M followers.

Clans Arena, the flagship product, enables the tokenization of gaming communities and engages users through an Own-to-Earn model in competitive tournaments for liquidity and real token price action. The Clans Arena leverages FITCHIN’s community hubs, tournament infrastructure, and THE HUB digital identity avatars, providing a 360 web3 entertainment experience for the user.

Official Website:
https://fitchin.io/
Whitepaper:
https://fitchin.gitbook.io/fitchin-litepaper

Market Cap:
$ 812.38K
$ 812.38K
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 169.82M
$ 169.82M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.78M
$ 4.78M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01110954
$ 0.01110954
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00463525
$ 0.00463525
Current Price:
$ 0.00476985
$ 0.00476985

Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Fitchin Universe (CHIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CHIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CHIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CHIN's tokenomics, explore CHIN token's live price!

CHIN Price Prediction

Want to know where CHIN might be heading? Our CHIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.