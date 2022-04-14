FITCOIN (FITCOIN) Tokenomics
FITCOIN (FITCOIN) Information
Introducing Fitted, your ultimate AI-powered virtual closet revolutionizing how you manage and style your wardrobe. Seamlessly upload your clothing items, experiment with endless outfit combinations, and curate your personal style with ease. Ready to refresh your closet? Resell gently used pieces directly through the app to embrace sustainable fashion. Share your favorite looks with friends and inspire others in our vibrant community. With over 300,000 downloads and 300 million+ views across social media, Fitted has become a go-to platform for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Our users have uploaded over 1 million pieces, creating a dynamic space to explore trends, express individuality, and connect with like-minded style lovers. Whether you're mixing and matching for a special occasion or decluttering your wardrobe, Fitted empowers you to take control of your fashion journey with confidence and creativity.
FITCOIN (FITCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
FITCOIN (FITCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FITCOIN (FITCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FITCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FITCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
