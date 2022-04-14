Five Pillars Token (5PT) Tokenomics
A deflationary, asset-backed token on BSC combining sustainable staking rewards with real-world asset integration.
Five Pillars Token (5PT) is a community-driven digital asset built on Binance Smart Chain, designed to merge the benefits of decentralized finance with real-world value. The project introduces a deflationary staking mechanism in which 100% of staked tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply and creating scarcity while delivering daily rewards through smart-contract automation.
The Five Pillars ecosystem is supported by five asset classes: precious metals, digital currencies, real estate, equity participation, and transaction fee-based ventures. This structure anchors the token in both physical and digital value, offering long-term sustainability beyond speculation.
The platform features nine progressive staking pools, referral-based network multipliers, and enterprise-grade security. Smart contracts are triple-audited, fully open source, and designed with immutable core logic to eliminate risks of centralized control. Liquidity is permanently locked, further strengthening security and transparency.
The roadmap includes the rollout of crypto debit cards, a decentralized marketplace, community incentive programs, and a lottery system, expanding utility for 5PT holders. By integrating multiple income streams with sustainable tokenomics, Five Pillars Token aims to establish itself as a benchmark for asset-backed DeFi solutions, prioritizing community empowerment and long-term value creation.
Five Pillars Token (5PT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Five Pillars Token (5PT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 5PT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 5PT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
