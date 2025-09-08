What is FixMe AI (FIX)

FixMe AI ($FIX) is the first AI-powered, token-gated self-improvement platform, merging artificial intelligence, crypto, and personal growth into one ecosystem. Guided by the mission of progress, not perfection, it delivers personalized plans, daily tools, and continuous motivation through its evolving AI coach, Fixie. Holders unlock exclusive access to tailored guidance, habit tracking, and milestone-based rewards, turning health and wellness into an engaging Web3 experience. With FixMe AI, every step forward is celebrated and incentivized - where personal growth meets blockchain innovation.

FixMe AI (FIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FixMe AI (FIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FixMe AI (FIX) How much is FixMe AI (FIX) worth today? The live FIX price in USD is 0.00393835 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FIX to USD price? $ 0.00393835 . Check out The current price of FIX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of FixMe AI? The market cap for FIX is $ 73.90K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FIX? The circulating supply of FIX is 18.80M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FIX? FIX achieved an ATH price of 0.00612491 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FIX? FIX saw an ATL price of 0.00392783 USD . What is the trading volume of FIX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FIX is -- USD . Will FIX go higher this year? FIX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FIX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

