Fketh Price (FKETH)
Fketh (FKETH) is currently trading at 0.00006878 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FKETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Fketh to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fketh to USD was $ +0.0000436708.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fketh to USD was $ +0.0000735748.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fketh to USD was $ +0.000012492668965350216.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+51.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000436708
|+63.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000735748
|+106.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000012492668965350216
|+22.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fketh: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.79%
+51.31%
+58.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FKETH is a memecoin on solana poking fun at ethereum.
|1 FKETH to VND
₫1.8099457
|1 FKETH to AUD
A$0.0001052334
|1 FKETH to GBP
￡0.0000508972
|1 FKETH to EUR
€0.000058463
|1 FKETH to USD
$0.00006878
|1 FKETH to MYR
RM0.0002902516
|1 FKETH to TRY
₺0.0028014094
|1 FKETH to JPY
¥0.01011066
|1 FKETH to ARS
ARS$0.0906190256
|1 FKETH to RUB
₽0.0054638832
|1 FKETH to INR
₹0.006032006
|1 FKETH to IDR
Rp1.1093546834
|1 FKETH to KRW
₩0.0951309936
|1 FKETH to PHP
₱0.0039094552
|1 FKETH to EGP
￡E.0.003332391
|1 FKETH to BRL
R$0.000371412
|1 FKETH to CAD
C$0.0000942286
|1 FKETH to BDT
৳0.0083657114
|1 FKETH to NGN
₦0.1054906372
|1 FKETH to UAH
₴0.0028536822
|1 FKETH to VES
Bs0.00907896
|1 FKETH to CLP
$0.06575368
|1 FKETH to PKR
Rs0.0195280176
|1 FKETH to KZT
₸0.0371982874
|1 FKETH to THB
฿0.0022243452
|1 FKETH to TWD
NT$0.0020613366
|1 FKETH to AED
د.إ0.0002524226
|1 FKETH to CHF
Fr0.000055024
|1 FKETH to HKD
HK$0.0005392352
|1 FKETH to AMD
֏0.0264128956
|1 FKETH to MAD
.د.م0.0006217712
|1 FKETH to MXN
$0.0012772446
|1 FKETH to PLN
zł0.0002503592
|1 FKETH to RON
лв0.0002978174
|1 FKETH to SEK
kr0.0006561612
|1 FKETH to BGN
лв0.0001148626
|1 FKETH to HUF
Ft0.023299225
|1 FKETH to CZK
Kč0.001440941
|1 FKETH to KWD
د.ك0.0000209779
|1 FKETH to ILS
₪0.0002345398