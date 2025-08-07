What is FlappyMoonbird ($FMB)

FlappyMoonbird is a Web3 game metaverse with a bird-themed PVP focus. Currently, we’ve announced three games: FlappyMoonbird, Racing Bird, and AI Birdnopoly with AI gameplay and demo released. Players can play casual games for free to earn mystery boxes, $FMB tokens and other prizes. In the Racing Bird, players can compete individually or team up with friends in private rooms, and breed their own NFT birds. Once upgraded to the highest level, these birds can even become bankers in the game and receive generous rewards. Additionally, players can participate in bird racing competitions to win additional prize pools.

FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FlappyMoonbird ($FMB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $FMB token's extensive tokenomics now!