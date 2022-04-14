Flare AI (FLARE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flare AI (FLARE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flare AI (FLARE) Information

Flare AI is a decentralized platform that integrates advanced AI agents to streamline trading, research, and portfolio management across spot and leveraged markets. Its key features include a Research Agent for analyzing social sentiment and on-chain data, a Solana Agent for executing complex transactions, and a Hyperliquid Agent enabling natural language-based trading. The platform offers real-time analytics, intuitive interfaces, and cross-chain bridging capabilities. Holding Flare tokens provides users with exclusive benefits within the ecosystem.

Official Website: https://flareai.xyz/

Flare AI (FLARE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flare AI (FLARE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 8.65K
Total Supply: $ 999.84M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.84M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.65K
All-Time High: $ 0.00221312
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Flare AI (FLARE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Flare AI (FLARE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of FLARE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLARE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

