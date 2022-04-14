Flare Token (1FLR) Tokenomics
What Is 1FLR
1FLR is a decentralized gaming and NFT token. The open-source digital currency was created by a PipeFlare community member who envisioned it as a fun way to reward gamers. 1FLR partnered with PipeFlare in 2021 and now powers their gaming and NFT platform.
What Can 1FLR Be Used For?
1FLR can be used to engage with the PipeFlare ecosystem of games and NFTs. 1FLR can be used to purchase in-game items, powerups, memberships, NFTs, and more.
1FLR can also be used by independent game developers as rewards for playing their games.
How Can You Buy 1FLR?
1FLR is available for purchase on QuickSwap or other exchanges that support the token. It can be stored on any MATIC Mainnet accessible wallet, including MetaMask and Trust Wallet
Flare Token (1FLR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Flare Token (1FLR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 1FLR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 1FLR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.