Flash Liquidity Token (FLP.1) Information

Flash Trade is a decentralized asset-backed perpetuals and spot exchange on Solana that lets you trade with up to 100x leverage, low fees, and minimal price impact.

Flash’s trading activity is supported by a unique pool-to-peer model. Liquidity providers are rewarded with real yield generated from fees collected from trading activities. The protocol incorporates dynamic pricing via Pyth and a novel backup oracle system to ensure maximum uptime.