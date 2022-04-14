Discover key insights into Flash (FLASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Flash (FLASH) Information

Flash Transfer a platform aimed at facilitating seamless money transfers between fiat and crypto ecosystems. The key highlights of the project include:

Fiat-to-Crypto and Crypto-to-Fiat Transfers: Users can exchange fiat currencies for stablecoins (USDT, USDC, DAI) and vice versa through a network of one million partner merchants and payment APIs.

Automatic Stablecoin Conversion: To protect against cryptocurrency price fluctuations, all crypto is automatically converted to stablecoins before being sent to the recipient.

Wide Integration of Payment Services: The platform integrates services like Orange Money, Wave, Moov, Free, Togocom, Airtel, M-Pesa, and Afrimoney, among others, through a money transfer aggregator that provides access to recognized payment APIs.

Low Fees: A 2% fee is applied to transactions, in addition to the fees from partnered money transfer services.