FlashScreener is a web extension developed to help traders and make trenching more dynamic. Using FlashScreener, traders are able to open any Solana smart contract from their timeline into websites they want, just by hitting a keyboard shortcut, or selecting the CA and right-clicking on it. FlashScreener is a free tool/extension developed by the X user @0xKalashnikov and published via Google Chrome Web Store by him.

