FlashWash (FLSH) Information and Flashwash exists to transform the landscape of cryptocurrency trading by democratizing liquidity enhancement, ensuring that market participants of all sizes can access secure, efficient, and innovative trading tools. The mission emphasizes inclusivity, aiming to empower both institutional and retail participants with advanced algorithmic solutions to optimize market liquidity. At its core, Flashwash envisions itself as the preeminent provider of algorithmic trading solutions designed to foster transparency, enhance market efficiency, and support the sustained growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. By addressing key inefficiencies in liquidity provisioning, the platform positions itself as a transformative force in the evolution of decentralized markets Official Website: https://flashwash.pro/ Buy FLSH Now!

FlashWash (FLSH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FlashWash (FLSH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 586.37K Total Supply: $ 760.82M Circulating Supply: $ 760.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 586.37K All-Time High: $ 0.00202807 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00077071

FlashWash (FLSH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FlashWash (FLSH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLSH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLSH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

