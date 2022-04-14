Flat Earth (FLAT) Tokenomics

Flat Earth (FLAT) Information

Flat Earth is about bringing Flat Earth community/movement together in the crypto space. Flat Earth has been a hot topic for decades causing split views and opinions of the Earth that we live on. And now the Flat Earth community have a way to band together, and having fun along the way. Giving back to the Flat Earth community through competitions & giveaways and having plenty of meme's, plenty of fun, plenty of laughter along the way. The Flat Earth meme coin, thats built on Bitcoin and Stacks.

https://flatearthdev.xyz

Market Cap:
$ 435.73K
Total Supply:
$ 754.73M
Circulating Supply:
$ 754.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 435.73K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02097604
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00057733
Flat Earth (FLAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Flat Earth (FLAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLAT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FLAT's tokenomics, explore FLAT token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.