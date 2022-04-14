Flicker (FKR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flicker (FKR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flicker (FKR) Information Flicker is building its own ecosystem for real estate and e-commerce. Flicker where we introduce an innovative crypto token designed to revolutionize finance, real estate, e-commerce, and the traveling & hospitality sectors. This whitepaper outlines the key aspects of Flicker including its token overview, project details, future plans, staking program, tokenomics, roadmap, and the profiles of its creators. Official Website: https://flickerfkr.com/ Buy FKR Now!

Flicker (FKR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flicker (FKR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 618.50K $ 618.50K $ 618.50K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 242.96M $ 242.96M $ 242.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.55M $ 2.55M $ 2.55M All-Time High: $ 0.00689786 $ 0.00689786 $ 0.00689786 All-Time Low: $ 0.00194379 $ 0.00194379 $ 0.00194379 Current Price: $ 0.00254568 $ 0.00254568 $ 0.00254568 Learn more about Flicker (FKR) price

Flicker (FKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flicker (FKR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FKR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FKR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FKR's tokenomics, explore FKR token's live price!

