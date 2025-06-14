Flight Coin Price (FLIGHT)
The live price of Flight Coin (FLIGHT) today is 0.0000022 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FLIGHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flight Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Flight Coin price change within the day is +1.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flight Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+1.69%
-4.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Flight Ecosystem is a next-generation decentralized financial infrastructure built on the principles of economic fairness, transparency, and individual sovereignty. The project originally launched under the name Flight Clup, but underwent a full architectural and ideological transformation in May 2025 through a comprehensive Token Migration process — giving rise to Flight Coin v2 and the rebranded identity, Flight Ecosystem. This transformation was not merely cosmetic; it represented a complete departure from centralized logic. The original Flight Clup smart contract allowed pausing, minting, and administrative interference — features incompatible with a truly decentralized philosophy. In contrast, the new Flight Coin v2 contract is non-mintable, non-pausable, and non-upgradable, ensuring complete autonomy, censorship resistance, and irreversible logic at the protocol level. Within the ecosystem, users benefit from multiple on-chain utilities including the proven Ububu AI trading system, which has delivered exceptional results over the past four years, as well as staking, automated earnings distribution, and advanced educational reward mechanisms. All systems operate autonomously via smart contracts — with no manual intervention or administrative control. Partner dashboards, trading centers, and affiliate infrastructures are fully integrated into the new decentralized architecture. Flight Ecosystem’s zero-barrier model ensures that users are never required to pay fees or perform manual actions to remain active. Participants engage only by choice, freely interacting with digital assets in a Web3-native environment. The foundation of Flight Ecosystem is rooted in trust, equity, and accessibility. There are no whales, no privileged insiders — only peer-to-peer value flow governed by transparent code. Looking ahead, the project roadmap includes decentralized governance (DAO), a reward layer for creators, and tailored B2B integrations designed to accelerate ethical Web3 commerce. More information is available on our official website: https://www.flightecosystem.com
Understanding the tokenomics of Flight Coin (FLIGHT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLIGHT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLIGHT to VND
₫0.057893
|1 FLIGHT to AUD
A$0.000003366
|1 FLIGHT to GBP
￡0.000001606
|1 FLIGHT to EUR
€0.000001892
|1 FLIGHT to USD
$0.0000022
|1 FLIGHT to MYR
RM0.000009328
|1 FLIGHT to TRY
₺0.000086658
|1 FLIGHT to JPY
¥0.000317042
|1 FLIGHT to RUB
₽0.000175494
|1 FLIGHT to INR
₹0.000189442
|1 FLIGHT to IDR
Rp0.036065568
|1 FLIGHT to KRW
₩0.003005464
|1 FLIGHT to PHP
₱0.000123354
|1 FLIGHT to EGP
￡E.0.000109362
|1 FLIGHT to BRL
R$0.000012188
|1 FLIGHT to CAD
C$0.00000297
|1 FLIGHT to BDT
৳0.000269038
|1 FLIGHT to NGN
₦0.00339504
|1 FLIGHT to UAH
₴0.000090838
|1 FLIGHT to VES
Bs0.00022
|1 FLIGHT to PKR
Rs0.000622512
|1 FLIGHT to KZT
₸0.001129348
|1 FLIGHT to THB
฿0.000071236
|1 FLIGHT to TWD
NT$0.000064988
|1 FLIGHT to AED
د.إ0.000008074
|1 FLIGHT to CHF
Fr0.000001782
|1 FLIGHT to HKD
HK$0.000017248
|1 FLIGHT to MAD
.د.م0.000020042
|1 FLIGHT to MXN
$0.000041712