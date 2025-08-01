What is FLIP (FLIP)

$FLIP is a social token and themecoin. It’s a leveraged bet on Hyperliquid flipping the entire market: a HyperEVM-native memetic beta asset, relaying the cultural lore of The Flippening. It is also the native token to FLIPgo. FLIPgo is a streaming platform focused on Hyperliquid perps trading, built natively on HyperEVM using @Livepeer infrastructure. What you can do on FLIPgo: - Stream or watch live content - Earn, tip, spend, and trade tokens - View streamers’ live positions on Hypercore and tip them to help avoid liquidation - Deposit into vaults and watch traders deploy your capital live - Create public vaults and showcase your strategy on-stream - Compete on a leaderboard against other streamtraders for clout and rewards - Interact with streamers as they deploy capital across HyperEVM - Stay anon using VTuber avatars: bring your NFTs to life

