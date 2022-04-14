FLIP (FLIP) Tokenomics
FLIP (FLIP) Information
$FLIP is a social token and themecoin. It’s a leveraged bet on Hyperliquid flipping the entire market: a HyperEVM-native memetic beta asset, relaying the cultural lore of The Flippening. It is also the native token to FLIPgo. FLIPgo is a streaming platform focused on Hyperliquid perps trading, built natively on HyperEVM using @Livepeer infrastructure.
What you can do on FLIPgo:
- Stream or watch live content
- Earn, tip, spend, and trade tokens
- View streamers’ live positions on Hypercore and tip them to help avoid liquidation
- Deposit into vaults and watch traders deploy your capital live
- Create public vaults and showcase your strategy on-stream
- Compete on a leaderboard against other streamtraders for clout and rewards
- Interact with streamers as they deploy capital across HyperEVM
- Stay anon using VTuber avatars: bring your NFTs to life
FLIP (FLIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FLIP (FLIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FLIP (FLIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FLIP (FLIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLIP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLIP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FLIP's tokenomics, explore FLIP token's live price!
FLIP Price Prediction
Want to know where FLIP might be heading? Our FLIP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.