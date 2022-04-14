FLIP (FLIP) Information

$FLIP is a social token and themecoin. It’s a leveraged bet on Hyperliquid flipping the entire market: a HyperEVM-native memetic beta asset, relaying the cultural lore of The Flippening. It is also the native token to FLIPgo. FLIPgo is a streaming platform focused on Hyperliquid perps trading, built natively on HyperEVM using @Livepeer infrastructure.

What you can do on FLIPgo:

Stream or watch live content

Earn, tip, spend, and trade tokens

View streamers’ live positions on Hypercore and tip them to help avoid liquidation

Deposit into vaults and watch traders deploy your capital live

Create public vaults and showcase your strategy on-stream

Compete on a leaderboard against other streamtraders for clout and rewards

Interact with streamers as they deploy capital across HyperEVM

Stay anon using VTuber avatars: bring your NFTs to life