FLIPN (FPN) Information FLIPN is both a meme coin and a web-based clicker game platform that skillfully blends internet culture with interactive gameplay. The Flipn clicker game enables players to engage with satire, humor, and community-driven content in a fun, lighthearted environment. The FPN token acts as the foundational layer for participation and is thoughtfully planned to integrate into the game over time, gradually unlocking new features. These include in-game perks, progression elements, and innovative token-burning mechanics that effectively connect gameplay with the broader ecosystem, enhancing the overall experience for users. Official Website: https://flipn.click/more

FLIPN (FPN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FLIPN (FPN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 401.42K Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 494.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 406.19K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00081238

FLIPN (FPN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FLIPN (FPN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FPN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FPN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

