Flippy (FLIPPY) Information The Flippy the Switch project is a meme coin built on the XRPL (XRP Ledger) ecosystem. It focuses on community-driven initiatives, aiming to create a fun and energetic environment within the cryptocurrency space. The project incorporates organic community engagement, including token burns, giveaways, contests, and other interactive activities. Its core mission is to bring together meme coin enthusiasts while leveraging the XRPL blockchain for speed and efficiency, all while promoting the $FLIPPY token as a symbol of fun and connection. Official Website: https://flippytheswitch.com/ Buy FLIPPY Now!

Flippy (FLIPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flippy (FLIPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 660.71K $ 660.71K $ 660.71K Total Supply: $ 865.22K $ 865.22K $ 865.22K Circulating Supply: $ 865.22K $ 865.22K $ 865.22K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 660.71K $ 660.71K $ 660.71K All-Time High: $ 1.56 $ 1.56 $ 1.56 All-Time Low: $ 0.195575 $ 0.195575 $ 0.195575 Current Price: $ 0.767355 $ 0.767355 $ 0.767355 Learn more about Flippy (FLIPPY) price

Flippy (FLIPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flippy (FLIPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLIPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLIPPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLIPPY's tokenomics, explore FLIPPY token's live price!

