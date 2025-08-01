What is flocoin (FLOCO)

flocoin is a real-world utility token powering eventflo, the first AI and blockchain-based event growth platform. Designed to solve long-standing inefficiencies in the $1T+ global event industry, flocoin enables seamless, fraud-proof ticketing, on-chain insurance, instant payouts, and gamified rewards—all through a decentralized ecosystem. flocoin is integrated into eventflo’s full-stack platform, which is launching with built-in adoption across over 10 million attendees from shareholder and partner events. It also powers EVA, an AI agent trained on $100M+ in ticketing data, helping organizers grow events through smart, automated campaigns. The token operates on a deflationary model via monthly buybacks and burns tied to platform revenue, including ticketing fees, SaaS subscriptions, and insurance modules. This creates sustainable demand and long-term scarcity. Backed by global live entertainment veterans including Roger Field (ex-CEO Live Nation APAC), Richie McNeill (Stereosonic co-founder), and Web3 leaders like Transcend Labs, flocoin is more than a token—it’s the economic engine of the future event economy.

flocoin (FLOCO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

flocoin (FLOCO) Tokenomics

