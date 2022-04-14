FLOKI CEO (FLOKICEO) Tokenomics
FLOKI CEO bugünkü fiyatı ₺1.43e-10 TRY, 24 saatlik işlem hacmi ₺17.323.065 TRY. FLOKICEO / TRY fiyatlarımızı gerçek zamanlı olarak güncelliyoruz. FLOKI CEO son 24 saatte yüzde düştü. Anlık CoinMarketCap sıralaması #2833, piyasa değeri mevcut değil. Dolaşımdaki arz verisi mevcut değil ve maksimum seviyede. 420.000.000.000.000.000 FLOKICEO coin.
FLOKI CEO ile şu anda işlem yapılan en büyük borsa . Listeleme yapan diğer borsaları bulabilirsiniz.
Floki Ceo, the Meme token in the BSC ecosystem, $FlokiCeo is comunity-driven cannot controll by anyone. A dog named Floki becomes the CEO of Twitter is our story. It starts from an Elonmusk Twitter post. Floki Ceo - A decentralized cryptocurrency, with instant rewards for holders. 7% of each transaction will be shared among the holders
With the support of the community and the push by Elonmusk, certainly that the Floki Ceo meme will be famous around the world has the same chance of succeeding as Shib,Floki and more.
The $FlokiCeo community is the strongest you can find, supporting each other and pushing each other towards success.
Understanding the tokenomics of FLOKI CEO (FLOKICEO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLOKICEO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLOKICEO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
