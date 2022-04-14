Flovatar Dust (FDUST) Information

Flovatar is a creativity platform and DUST is the token that fuels its economy. Each Flovatar NFT receives a daily amount of DUST based on their rarity score and it can be spent in many different ways: give a name and short bio to their character, create new companion NFTs (the Psyche Likee), upgrade Flobit NFT accessories that can be equipped by the Flovatar themselves, buy exclusive Packs, unlock the 3D printable model for their Flovatars, and so much more. Each time the token used to access the desired utility are burned and lost forever, making the Flovatar economy, a deflationary one.